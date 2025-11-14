RRB Group D exam city slips to be out soon

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to issue city slips for the Group D Computer Based Test (CBT) test on its official website.

Following the final court verdict in favour of the Railways, the examination will now be held for both ITI and 10th grade pass applicants.

The RRB Group D Exam 2025 is planned to take place between November 17 and December 31, 2025, with the initial RRB Group D city slip being released 10 days before the exam.

Approximately 1.08 crore individuals applied for RRB Group D positions under CEN 08/2024, which totaled 32,438 vacancies for Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Pointsman, and others.

The CBT examination will be held for a duration of 90 minutes for 100 questions. One mark will be given for each correct answer and one/third of the mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

The official notification states that applicants will be subjected to Aadhaar-based biometric verification at exam centers. Applicants must present their Aadhaar card or e-verified Aadhaar to gain entrance. Those who have not updated their Aadhaar information can be validated using UIDAI systems linked during the application process.

The RRB Group D examination is used to recruit people for a variety of occupations, including Track Maintainer Grade-4, Assistant Pointsman, and technical responsibilities in areas such as Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.