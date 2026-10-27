Exams

RMS CET 2026 Application Correction: NTA bars changes to photos, mobile numbers; check editable fields

RMS CET 2026 applicants can change their date of birth, category, gender and other specified details, but NTA has restricted corrections to photographs, contact information and addresses.
RMS CET 2026 Application Correction
RMS CET 2026 Application CorrectionOfficial press note by NTA on RMS CET 2026 Application Correction
Updated on

Candidates applying for the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 cannot change their registered mobile numbers, email addresses or photographs during the application correction window, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The agency has released a detailed list of editable and non-editable fields in Annexure 1 of its public notice dated October 27, 2026.

While the correction facility is available from October 27 to 28, the rules place restrictions on certain particulars. Candidates can modify several academic and personal details, but changes to some fields are either prohibited or subject to conditions.

Which details cannot be changed?

According to NTA, candidates will not be permitted to modify the following details:

  • Registered mobile number

  • Email address

  • Permanent and present addresses

  • Emergency contact details

  • Candidate's photograph

These particulars will remain unchanged even during the correction period.

Only one name field can be corrected

NTA has specified that candidates can change only one of the following three fields:

  • Candidate's name

  • Father's name

  • Mother's name

This means applicants cannot modify two or all three name fields during the correction process.

Which fields can candidates change?

The agency has permitted corrections to several other particulars, including:

  • Class V and Class VIII equivalent details

  • Date of birth

  • Gender

  • Category

  • Signature

  • Thumb impression

  • Domicile certificate

  • Birth certificate

Candidates can also modify their examination city selection based on their permanent and present addresses. However, NTA has clarified that it is not bound to allot an examination city according to the choices submitted by candidates.

Aadhaar correction comes with a condition

Candidates who originally registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar will be allowed to change their identity details.

The notice does not extend this permission to all applicants.

Correction allowed only once

NTA has also warned that the correction facility is a one-time opportunity. Once candidates submit their revised application forms, the particulars will be frozen.

If any correction results in an additional fee, candidates must pay the applicable amount before the changes can take effect. The agency has clarified that the fee will not be refunded.

The correction window closes at 11.50 pm on October 28, 2026.

Candidates can access the facility through the official RMS CET portal at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/.

Applicants are advised to review all permitted changes carefully before final submission, as NTA will not entertain further correction requests after the deadline.

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