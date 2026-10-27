RMS CET 2026 Application Correction: NTA bars changes to photos, mobile numbers; check editable fields

Candidates applying for the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 cannot change their registered mobile numbers, email addresses or photographs during the application correction window, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The agency has released a detailed list of editable and non-editable fields in Annexure 1 of its public notice dated October 27, 2026.

While the correction facility is available from October 27 to 28, the rules place restrictions on certain particulars. Candidates can modify several academic and personal details, but changes to some fields are either prohibited or subject to conditions.