The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 examination city intimation slips for candidates seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic year.

According to a public notice issued on Thursday, November 26, candidates can now check their allotted examination cities through the official portal, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

The RMS CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 13, 2026, for admission to Rashtriya Military Schools.

Candidates can access their examination city details using their application number and password.