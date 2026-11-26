The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 examination city intimation slips for candidates seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic year.
According to a public notice issued on Thursday, November 26, candidates can now check their allotted examination cities through the official portal, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.
The RMS CET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, December 13, 2026, for admission to Rashtriya Military Schools.
Candidates can access their examination city details using their application number and password.
NTA has clarified that the examination city intimation slip is not the admit card. It only provides advance information about the city where the candidate's examination centre will be located.
The exact examination centre address and other examination-day instructions will be communicated through the admit card, which will be issued separately.
However, the testing agency has not announced a specific date for the release of RMS CET 2026 admit cards in its latest notice.
The advance city information will help parents and candidates plan their travel arrangements ahead of the December 13 examination, particularly if the allotted city is away from their place of residence.
The Rashtriya Military School Common Entrance Test is conducted for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools, which are residential educational institutions under the Ministry of Defence.
The five Rashtriya Military Schools are located in Bengaluru and Belagavi in Karnataka, Ajmer and Dholpur in Rajasthan, and Chail in Himachal Pradesh.
Candidates appearing for Class 9 should also refer to the revised Social Science syllabus issued by NTA on November 6, 2026.
Meanwhile, candidates facing difficulties accessing their examination city intimation slips can contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email rmscet@nta.gov.in.
NTA has advised candidates to regularly visit its official website for updates regarding the entrance examination and admit card release.