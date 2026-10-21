RMS CET 2026 Application Form with late fee opens today at exams.nta.nic.in: Check the revised fee and deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the late-fee application window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 on Wednesday, October 21.
Candidates who missed the regular registration deadline can still apply for admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic session through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/RMSCET/.
The facility will remain available until October 25, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates can complete the fee payment process until 11.50 PM on the same day.
NTA has prescribed an additional Rs 500 for applications submitted during this period.
The total payable amount varies by category:
General/OBC/OBC-NCL: Rs 1,500, including the late fee
SC/ST candidates: Rs 1,250, including the late fee
Wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action: Rs 1,250, including the late fee
Applicable bank charges or taxes may be charged separately.
NTA will provide an application correction facility on October 27 and 28. Candidates should review their submitted details and make permitted changes during this period.
The examination is scheduled for December 13, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode using OMR sheets.
The city intimation slip is expected in the last week of November, while admit cards will be issued five to seven days before the examination.
RMS CET is conducted for admission to the five Rashtriya Military Schools located at Chail, Ajmer, Dholpur, Belgaum and Bengaluru.
Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be considered for subsequent selection stages, including medical examination and interview, subject to the prescribed eligibility requirements.
Parents and candidates should complete the application within the late-fee window and retain the confirmation page for future reference.