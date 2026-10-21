Exams

RMS CET 2026 Application Form with late fee opens today at exams.nta.nic.in: Check the revised fee and deadline

RMS CET 2026 late-fee application window opens today, October 21. Candidates seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools can apply until October 25 by paying an additional Rs 500. Check category-wise fees and correction dates.
RMS CET 2026 Application Form with late fee
RMS CET 2026 Application Form with late feeRepresentative official website image
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the late-fee application window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 on Wednesday, October 21.

Candidates who missed the regular registration deadline can still apply for admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic session through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/RMSCET/.

The facility will remain available until October 25, 2026, at 5 PM. Candidates can complete the fee payment process until 11.50 PM on the same day.

RMS CET 2026: How much is the late application fee?

NTA has prescribed an additional Rs 500 for applications submitted during this period.

The total payable amount varies by category:

  • General/OBC/OBC-NCL: Rs 1,500, including the late fee

  • SC/ST candidates: Rs 1,250, including the late fee

  • Wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action: Rs 1,250, including the late fee

Applicable bank charges or taxes may be charged separately.

RMS CET 2026: What happens after registration?

NTA will provide an application correction facility on October 27 and 28. Candidates should review their submitted details and make permitted changes during this period.

The examination is scheduled for December 13, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode using OMR sheets.

The city intimation slip is expected in the last week of November, while admit cards will be issued five to seven days before the examination.

Admission to five Rashtriya Military Schools

RMS CET is conducted for admission to the five Rashtriya Military Schools located at Chail, Ajmer, Dholpur, Belgaum and Bengaluru.

Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be considered for subsequent selection stages, including medical examination and interview, subject to the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Parents and candidates should complete the application within the late-fee window and retain the confirmation page for future reference.

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