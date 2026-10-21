RMS CET 2026 Application Form with late fee opens today at exams.nta.nic.in: Check the revised fee and deadline

RMS CET 2026: What happens after registration?

NTA will provide an application correction facility on October 27 and 28. Candidates should review their submitted details and make permitted changes during this period.

The examination is scheduled for December 13, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode using OMR sheets.

The city intimation slip is expected in the last week of November, while admit cards will be issued five to seven days before the examination.

Admission to five Rashtriya Military Schools

RMS CET is conducted for admission to the five Rashtriya Military Schools located at Chail, Ajmer, Dholpur, Belgaum and Bengaluru.

Candidates qualifying in the written examination will be considered for subsequent selection stages, including medical examination and interview, subject to the prescribed eligibility requirements.

Parents and candidates should complete the application within the late-fee window and retain the confirmation page for future reference.