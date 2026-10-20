RMS CET Application Form 2026: Regular registration closes today at 5 PM; late fee window opens October 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular application window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 on Tuesday, October 20. Candidates seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic session can submit their applications until 5 PM through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/.

While regular registration ends today, NTA has provided an additional application window from October 21 to 25 for candidates who miss the deadline. Such applicants will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 in addition to the prescribed examination fee.

According to the official information bulletin, candidates submitting their applications within the regular window can complete the fee payment by 11:50 PM on October 20.