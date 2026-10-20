RMS CET Application Form 2026: Regular registration closes today at 5 PM; late fee window opens October 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the regular application window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 on Tuesday, October 20. Candidates seeking admission to Classes 6 and 9 for the 2027–28 academic session can submit their applications until 5 PM through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/.
While regular registration ends today, NTA has provided an additional application window from October 21 to 25 for candidates who miss the deadline. Such applicants will have to pay a late fee of Rs 500 in addition to the prescribed examination fee.
According to the official information bulletin, candidates submitting their applications within the regular window can complete the fee payment by 11:50 PM on October 20.
Regular application deadline: October 20, 2026, up to 5 PM
Last date for regular fee payment: October 20, up to 11.50 PM
Late application window: October 21 to 25, up to 5 PM on the final day
Last date for late fee payment: October 25, up to 11.50 PM
Application correction window: October 27 and 28
Exam city intimation slip: Last week of November 2026
Admit card release: Five to seven days before the examination
RMS CET 2026 examination: December 13, 2026
The regular examination fee is Rs 1,000 for General, OBC and OBC-NCL candidates.
SC and ST candidates and wards of defence personnel killed in action are required to pay Rs 750.
Candidates applying during the October 21–25 late registration window must pay an additional Rs 500, irrespective of category. Applicable payment gateway charges are extra.
The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools, which are residential schools operating under the Ministry of Defence.
For Class 6 admission, boys and girls must be between 10 and 13 years of age as of March 31, 2027. Eligible candidates must have been born between April 1, 2014, and March 31, 2017, inclusive.
They must have passed Class 5 or be studying in Class 5 and pass the examination before admission.
For Class 9 admission, candidates must be between 13 and 16 years of age as of March 31, 2027, with dates of birth falling between April 1, 2011, and March 31, 2014, inclusive. They must have passed Class 8 from a recognised school before admission.
The information bulletin provides a six-month relaxation in the upper age limit for eligible wards of personnel killed in action.
Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/.
Open the RMS CET 2026 registration link.
Register using a valid mobile number and email address.
Fill in the application form with the candidate's personal, academic and category details.
Upload the required photograph, signature and supporting documents.
Pay the applicable examination fee using the available online payment options.
Download and save the confirmation page after successful submission.
NTA has clarified that deduction of money from a bank account alone does not establish successful registration. Candidates must ensure that the confirmation page is generated after fee payment.
The RMS CET 2026 written examination will be conducted on December 13 in OMR-based mode for admission to Classes 6 and 9.
The examination duration is two hours and 30 minutes. Candidates qualifying in the written examination will proceed to the subsequent stages of the admission process, including medical examination and interview, subject to the prescribed eligibility and selection criteria.
Admissions are offered at five Rashtriya Military Schools located in Chail, Ajmer, Dholpur, Belgaum and Bengaluru.
Candidates are advised to check the official NTA portal for updates and complete their applications within the prescribed deadlines.