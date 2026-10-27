Exams

RMS CET 2026 Application Correction Begins Today: Last date October 28

RMS CET 2026 application correction begins October 27 at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet. Candidates applying for Class 6 and Class 9 admissions can make permitted changes until October 28.
RMS CET 2026 Application Correction Begins Today
RMS CET 2026 Application Correction Begins Todayrepresentative official website image
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the application correction window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 today, October 27.

Candidates who have submitted applications for admission to Classes 6 and 9 can review their forms and make permitted corrections through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

According to the NTA information bulletin, the correction facility will remain available on October 27 and 28. The bulletin does not specify an opening or closing time for the correction window.

What should candidates check?

Parents and candidates should carefully verify the information submitted during registration, particularly the candidate's name, date of birth, category, class applied for, domicile details and uploaded documents.

However, not all application details can necessarily be changed. NTA states that corrections are permitted only in specified fields. Candidates should check the instructions displayed on the portal before making changes.

The bulletin also cautions that incorrect information or discrepancies discovered during verification may result in cancellation of candidature.

How to edit the RMS CET 2026 application form

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet/.

  • Open the RMS CET 2026 application correction link, once activated.

  • Log in using the required application credentials.

  • Review the submitted application and edit the permitted fields.

  • Verify the changes and complete the correction process.

  • Save or download the updated confirmation for future reference.

RMS CET 2026: Important dates

  • Application correction begins: October 27, 2026

  • Last date for correction: October 28, 2026

  • Examination city intimation: Last week of November 2026

  • Admit card: Five to seven days before the examination

  • RMS CET written examination: December 13, 2026

  • Stage 1 result: January 2027, as scheduled

The entrance examination will be conducted in OMR mode for admission to Classes 6 and 9 at Rashtriya Military Schools.

Candidates and parents are advised to complete the correction process within the prescribed window and regularly check the NTA website for further instructions.

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