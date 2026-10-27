RMS CET 2026 Application Correction Begins Today: Last date October 28

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to open the application correction window for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026 today, October 27.

Candidates who have submitted applications for admission to Classes 6 and 9 can review their forms and make permitted corrections through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/rmscet.

According to the NTA information bulletin, the correction facility will remain available on October 27 and 28. The bulletin does not specify an opening or closing time for the correction window.