RMS CET 2026 Application Begins for Classes 6, 9: Check dates, eligibility and exam details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application process for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic session.
According to the official notification, applications can be submitted from September 23 to October 20, 2026, up to 5:00 PM. Candidates can complete the fee payment until 11:50 PM on October 20. A late application window will remain open from October 21 to October 25, 2026, with a late fee of Rs 500.
Application begins: September 23, 2026
Regular application deadline: October 20, 2026, up to 5 PM
Fee payment deadline: October 20, 2026, up to 11:50 PM
Late application: October 21 to October 25, 2026
Late fee: ₹500
RMS CET 2026 exam: December 13, 2026 (Sunday)
Mode: Pen-and-paper based
Question type: Multiple-choice questions
Exam cities: 63 across India
Official website: NTA RMS CET 2026 portal
For Class VI admission, candidates should be between 10 and 13 years of age as on March 31, 2027, with the date of birth falling between April 1, 2014 and March 31, 2017, both dates inclusive
For Class IX admission, candidates should be between 13 and 16 years of age as on March 31, 2027, with the date of birth between April 1, 2011 and March 31, 2014, both dates inclusive
The notification also provides a six-month relaxation in the upper age limit for wards of Armed Forces personnel killed in action
Rashtriya Military Schools are English-medium residential public schools under the Ministry of Defence, with schools located at Chail, Ajmer, Dholpur, Belgaum and Bengaluru. NTA has advised candidates to regularly check the official RMS CET website for further updates.