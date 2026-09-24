RMS CET 2026 Application Begins for Classes 6, 9: Check dates, eligibility and exam details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application process for the Rashtriya Military Schools Common Entrance Test (RMS CET) 2026. The entrance examination will be conducted for admission to Classes 6 and 9 in Rashtriya Military Schools for the 2027-28 academic session.

According to the official notification, applications can be submitted from September 23 to October 20, 2026, up to 5:00 PM. Candidates can complete the fee payment until 11:50 PM on October 20. A late application window will remain open from October 21 to October 25, 2026, with a late fee of Rs 500.