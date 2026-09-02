RIMCEE 2026 Registration Begins: NTA announces December 6 exam date

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026, opening an opportunity for students seeking admission to Class VIII at the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun. The online application window opened on September 1, 2026, and will remain available until September 30, 2026, up to 5 pm.
Candidates who miss the regular deadline can submit their applications with a late fee of Rs 500 from October 1 to October 7, 2026, with the fee transaction permitted until 11:50 pm on October 7. The application fee is Rs 1,000 for General, wards of defence personnel and eligible OBC-NCL candidates, while SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 750.
For the July 2027 admission term, applicants must be between 12½ and 14 years of age as on July 1, 2027. The prescribed date-of-birth range for RIMCEE 2026 is July 2, 2013, to January 1, 2015, inclusive. Candidates must also be studying in Class VII or have passed Class VII from a recognised school.
The Stage-I written examination will be held on December 6, 2026, with a duration of four hours and 30 minutes. The examination will be followed by Stage-II Viva Voce, tentatively scheduled for April 2027. Candidates must qualify separately in the written examination, viva voce and medical examination.
The application process is completely online through the official NTA RIMCEE portal. Candidates should carefully verify their details and retain the Confirmation Page after successful fee payment.