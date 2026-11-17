The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 city intimation slip for the examination scheduled on December 6, 2026.
According to a public notice issued on November 17, candidates can check their allotted examination city through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE.
The entrance examination is being conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, with the approval of the Ministry of Education.
Candidates can access the advance examination city information by following these steps:
Visit exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE/.
Open the advance city intimation slip link.
Enter the application number and password.
Submit the login credentials.
Check the allotted examination city and download the slip.
The city intimation slip is intended to help candidates make travel arrangements ahead of the examination.
NTA has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card.
The document provides advance information about the city where the examination centre will be located. The exact centre details will be communicated through the admit card.
The agency has stated that hall tickets will be issued separately in due course. However, no specific admit card release date has been announced.