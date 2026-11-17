The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 city intimation slip for the examination scheduled on December 6, 2026.

According to a public notice issued on November 17, candidates can check their allotted examination city through the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/RIMCEE.

The entrance examination is being conducted by NTA on behalf of the Ministry of Defence, with the approval of the Ministry of Education.