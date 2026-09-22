RIMC Entrance Exam 2027 Registration: Application window closes September 30; check details

New Delhi: Candidates seeking admission to Class VIII at the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, have until September 30, 2026, to complete the regular application process for the July 2027 term. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the RIMC Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) for the admission cycle.
The online application process began on September 1, 2026, and the regular deadline for submitting the application form is September 30, up to 5 PM. Candidates can make the successful fee payment until 11:50 PM on September 30.
The RIMCEE portal is hosted on the official NTA website, where candidates can access the application process and examination-related information.
Candidates who miss the regular deadline can apply late from October 1 to October 7, subject to payment of the prescribed Rs 500 late fee.
For admission to the July 2027 term, candidates must meet the prescribed age requirement. They should be at least 12 years and six months old and not more than 14 years old as on July 1, 2027.
Direct link to fill application form
Candidates and parents should carefully check the detailed eligibility requirements in the RIMCEE Information Bulletin before submitting the application.
The entrance examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. The paper will include a combination of descriptive and objective questions.
Mathematics: Descriptive
English: Descriptive
General Knowledge: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
The examination is scheduled to be conducted in 39 cities across India, as mentioned in the Information Bulletin.
With the regular registration deadline approaching, eligible candidates should complete the application and fee payment within the prescribed timeline. While NTA has provided a late application window, candidates who apply during the regular period can avoid the additional late fee.