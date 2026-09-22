RIMC Entrance Exam 2027 Registration: Application window closes September 30; check details

New Delhi: Candidates seeking admission to Class VIII at the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, have until September 30, 2026, to complete the regular application process for the July 2027 term. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the RIMC Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) for the admission cycle.

The online application process began on September 1, 2026, and the regular deadline for submitting the application form is September 30, up to 5 PM. Candidates can make the successful fee payment until 11:50 PM on September 30.

The RIMCEE portal is hosted on the official NTA website, where candidates can access the application process and examination-related information.

Candidates who miss the regular deadline can apply late from October 1 to October 7, subject to payment of the prescribed Rs 500 late fee.