RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: Application without late fee closes today

RIMC Entrance Examination 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 without a late fee today, September 30, 2026. Eligible candidates who intend to appear for the entrance examination should complete the application process through the official RIMCEE website by the prescribed deadline.
According to the NTA notification, the application window opened on September 1, 2026 and will remain available until 5:00 PM today. However, candidates must ensure that the examination fee is successfully paid by 11:50 PM on September 30.
RIMCEE 2026 application fee
Candidates belonging to the General/Wards of Defence Personnel and Ex-servicemen/OBC-NCL categories have to pay an examination fee of Rs 1,000. The fee for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates is Rs 750.
A late fee of Rs 500 will be applicable during the extended application window from October 1 to October 7, 2026.
Who can apply for RIMC admission?
The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to Class VIII for the July 2027 term. As per the notification, candidates should be not less than 12½ years and not more than 14 years old as of July 1, 2027.
The examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across 39 cities in India. The paper will comprise descriptive Mathematics and English sections along with multiple-choice questions in General Knowledge.
NTA has advised candidates to read the detailed Information Bulletin carefully and submit applications only through the official website. RIMCEE is conducted by NTA for admission to the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, which prepares young students through academic, physical and leadership-oriented training.
What should candidates do today?
Candidates who have not yet submitted their RIMCEE 2026 application should complete the form by 5 PM today to avoid the late fee. Those who submit the form should also ensure that the examination fee transaction is completed successfully by 11:50 PM.
You can pay the application and examination fee online by credit card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.
Note: The application window will continue from October 1 to October 7 with a Rs 500 late fee, but candidates applying today can avoid this additional charge.