RIMC Entrance Exam 2026: Application without late fee closes today

RIMC Entrance Examination 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the online application window for the Rashtriya Indian Military College Entrance Examination (RIMCEE) 2026 without a late fee today, September 30, 2026. Eligible candidates who intend to appear for the entrance examination should complete the application process through the official RIMCEE website by the prescribed deadline.

According to the NTA notification, the application window opened on September 1, 2026 and will remain available until 5:00 PM today. However, candidates must ensure that the examination fee is successfully paid by 11:50 PM on September 30.

RIMCEE Application Form 2026