RGUKT AP English Lecturer Exam 2026: 15-day revision plan, expert preparation tips

APPSC is going to conduct the RGUKT AP English Lecturer Recruitment Exam 2026 on December 9. A total of 1,672 candidates are eligible to appear for the exam for 16 posts, which means approximately 105 candidates are competing for one post. Those who are already engaged in teaching English Literature to BA students might benefit, as they are very thorough with the syllabus. On the other hand, those who recently cleared the SET exam or UGC NET might perform well in this exam, considering the fresh subject knowledge aspect. However, this alone will not be enough to score 350-plus marks in the exam.
The last 15 days are going to be very crucial with respect to memorising the important points, chronology, literary works, motifs and symbolism of prescribed authors and texts. Through this article, a detailed 15-day revision plan for the English exam has been chalked out. The plan includes high-priority topics, expected nature of questions, chronology-based revision, and much more.
Understanding the exam pattern
The exam consists of 150 questions for 450 marks. Each question carries 3 marks, and there will be negative marking of 1/3 for each wrong attempt. As there is negative marking, vague guessing of answers is not advisable. The syllabus is divided into three parts, viz., Movements and Concepts, Writers and Texts (22 authors) and English Language Teaching (ELT). The exam will have questions from the entire syllabus, and the candidates must not skip any unit/ sub topic during their last-minute revision.
RGUKT AP English Lecturer Exam 2026: High-priority topics
Here is the list of tentative high-priority topics for the English lecturer exam -
The test takers can expect over 90-100 questions from the 22 authors and prescribed texts, as this is going to be the top-weightage section of the syllabus.
A minimum of 4-5 questions are expected from each author and text
Among the prescribed authors and texts, William Shakespeare, John Milton, William Wordsworth, John Keats, T S Eliot and Salman Rushdie could be the top priority.
Do not miss any topic or subtopic associated with the texts of the above authors. Instead of merely reading the summary of the prescribed text, it is important to understand the historical backdrop/ context, chronology (if applicable), literary structure, critical analysis, symbolism, psychoanalytic criticism, post-colonial perspectives, etc.
For instance, if a reading is being done on William Wordsworth's Immortality Ode, it is important to understand concepts like 'Iambic Pentameter' and 'Pindaric Ode'.
If a reading is being done on Shakespeare's works, it is important to understand concepts like 'forms of sonnet', with specific emphasis on Shakespearean sonnets.
Apart from the above-mentioned writers, it is important to study the texts of the rest of the prescribed authors, as a minimum of 4 questions are expected from each.
Movements and Concepts may have 25 questions, i.e., 75 marks weightage and the ELT section may also have similar weightage.
Overall, 300 marks weightage can be expected for authors and texts, followed by 75 marks for Movements and Concepts and 75 for ELT.
A safe score could be over 350, considering the competition level and the negative marks aspect.
15-day Revision Plan for RGUKT AP English Lecturer Exam 2026
Here is the detailed 15-day revision plan -
Day 1: Revise two authors and texts along with the Renaissance unit from the Movements. Make sure to note down the chronology so that it can help with last-minute revision.
Day 2: The second day can be dedicated to revising the entire ELT chapter. During the revision, make a small table listing the differences between Methods and approaches, such as the Grammar-Translation method, the Direct method, the Audio-Lingual method and Communicative Language Teaching.
Day 3: The third day can be dedicated to revising two authors and texts along with Metaphysical Poetry. It is important to know the important writers and texts in metaphysical poetry, along with the chronology and literary forms.
Day 4: The fourth day can include revising two more authors and texts along with Neoclassicism and Romanticism. Do not forget to make a table of comparison between Neoclassical literature and Romanticism, as at least two MCQs are expected on the comparisons.
Day 5: Pick up another two authors and their prescribed texts as per the syllabus, along with the rise of the novel concept. Chronology of novels can be very important here, as at least 2-3 MCQs are expected on the same. Also, emphasis on non-linear narrative structure and a list of writers who followed it in their works must be memorised.
Day 6 to 10: Two writers and texts per day, along with the rest of the movements and concepts prescribed in the syllabus. Feminism and Virginia Woolf are the most important topics that should be highly prioritised as part of last week's revision.
Day 11 to 14: Mock test practice, error identification and re-revision have to be done extensively to enhance the subject knowledge and accuracy.
Day 15 needs to be dedicated for proper rest and menbtal preparation for the exam. Keep required documents ready to carry on the exam day.
How many hours per day are required for the preparation?
The test takers can divide their day according to their daily routine and office timings. Here is the suggested approach -
5 AM to 7 AM - Session 1
30 minutes during breaks - dedicate for memorising key concepts
7 PM to 9:30 PM - Session 2
Five hours of preparation per day is mandatory during the last 15 days to score 300-plus in the exam. Avoid spending time on social media and mobile phones. Try not to deviate from the preparation, and try to keep memorising the chronology and literary forms constantly. A more dedicated preparation will lead to better results. Good luck to all the aspirants.