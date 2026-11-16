RGUKT AP English Lecturer Exam 2026: 15-day revision plan, expert preparation tips

15-day Revision Plan for RGUKT AP English Lecturer Exam 2026

Here is the detailed 15-day revision plan -

Day 1: Revise two authors and texts along with the Renaissance unit from the Movements. Make sure to note down the chronology so that it can help with last-minute revision.

Day 2: The second day can be dedicated to revising the entire ELT chapter. During the revision, make a small table listing the differences between Methods and approaches, such as the Grammar-Translation method, the Direct method, the Audio-Lingual method and Communicative Language Teaching.

Day 3: The third day can be dedicated to revising two authors and texts along with Metaphysical Poetry. It is important to know the important writers and texts in metaphysical poetry, along with the chronology and literary forms.

Day 4: The fourth day can include revising two more authors and texts along with Neoclassicism and Romanticism. Do not forget to make a table of comparison between Neoclassical literature and Romanticism, as at least two MCQs are expected on the comparisons.

Day 5: Pick up another two authors and their prescribed texts as per the syllabus, along with the rise of the novel concept. Chronology of novels can be very important here, as at least 2-3 MCQs are expected on the same. Also, emphasis on non-linear narrative structure and a list of writers who followed it in their works must be memorised.

Day 6 to 10: Two writers and texts per day, along with the rest of the movements and concepts prescribed in the syllabus. Feminism and Virginia Woolf are the most important topics that should be highly prioritised as part of last week's revision.

Day 11 to 14: Mock test practice, error identification and re-revision have to be done extensively to enhance the subject knowledge and accuracy.

Day 15 needs to be dedicated for proper rest and menbtal preparation for the exam. Keep required documents ready to carry on the exam day.