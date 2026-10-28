RGCB Recruitment 2026: Applications invited for 8 technical posts; apply by December 14

The BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, has invited online applications for eight technical positions under its latest recruitment notification.

According to Advertisement No. RGCB/Advt./TECH/01/2026, issued on October 28, the recruitment covers Technical Officer, Technical Assistant Group II and Technical Assistant Group I posts.

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal until 5 pm on December 14, 2026.