RGCB Recruitment 2026: Applications invited for 8 technical posts; apply by December 14

The BRIC-Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), Thiruvananthapuram, has invited online applications for eight technical positions under its latest recruitment notification.
According to Advertisement No. RGCB/Advt./TECH/01/2026, issued on October 28, the recruitment covers Technical Officer, Technical Assistant Group II and Technical Assistant Group I posts.
Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official recruitment portal until 5 pm on December 14, 2026.
A total of eight vacancies have been announced across three categories:
Technical Officer
Vacancies: 2 (UR)
Pay Level: Level 7 of 7th CPC
Technical Assistant Group II
Vacancies: 3 (UR – 1, OBC – 1, EWS – 1)
Pay Level: Level 5 of 7th CPC
Technical Assistant Group I
Vacancies: 3 (UR – 2, OBC – 1)
Pay Level: Level 2 of 7th CPC
Total vacancies: 8
For the Technical Officer post, candidates must possess a first-class BE/BTech degree in Biotechnology, Biomedical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering or Electronics and Communication Engineering, or a first-class MSc in Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Physics or Chemistry.
They must also have at least two years of documented experience in the relevant field.
For Technical Assistant Group II, applicants need a first-class bachelor's degree in Science and at least one year of relevant documented work experience.
For Technical Assistant Group I, candidates must have passed Plus Two, Higher Secondary, VHSE or an equivalent qualification with first class, along with one year of relevant experience.
The prescribed experience must be from Central or State Government research institutions, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies or universities.
The maximum age limit for all three posts is 35 years as of December 14, 2026, with applicable relaxation under RGCB and Government of India rules.
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their qualifications and experience before appearing for a three-tier selection process.
Tier I: An objective examination comprising 100 questions for 200 marks, with 90 minutes allotted. Each correct answer carries two marks, while 0.50 marks will be deducted for an incorrect response.
Tier II: A descriptive examination carrying 100 marks. Candidates must answer five out of ten questions within 90 minutes.
Tier III: A practical skills test, qualifying in nature.
Final selection will be based on the combined Tier I and Tier II marks, subject to qualifying in the practical skills test.
All three stages will be conducted in Thiruvananthapuram.
Visit the official website at rgcb.res.in.
Open the Careers or Jobs section.
Select Advertisement No. RGCB/Advt./TECH/01/2026.
Access the online application portal.
Complete the application and upload documents supporting educational qualifications and work experience.
Submit the application before December 14, 2026, at 5 pm.
There is no application fee for these posts.
Candidates applying for more than one position must submit separate applications. RGCB has stated that incomplete applications or submissions without the required supporting documents will be rejected.
Applicants should check the official website regularly for examination schedules and recruitment updates.