RBI Grade B 2025 exam admit card OUT! Here’s how you can download

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued admit cards for the Grade B Officers Examination 2025. Candidates can now get their admit cards from the official website, rbi.org.in .

The Phase 1 exam is scheduled to take place on October 18 and 19, 2025. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carefully review all exam centre details.

The RBI Grade B Officers exam is divided into two phases: Phase 1 and Phase 2. The upcoming Phase 1 exam covers General Awareness, English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning.

The exam will be conducted fully online through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, and the admit card is required for entry.

Here’s how to download the RBI admit card 2025:

Visit the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in .

Go to the 'Opportunities@RBI' section.

Click the 'RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025' link.

Fill in your registration number and password.

Download and print the admit card for future reference.

Important guidelines for candidates:

Carry the admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

Arrive at the centre before the scheduled reporting time.

Electronic gadgets, notebooks, and calculators are not permitted.

Verify all information on the admit card, including your name, photo, and exam date.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 120 positions, comprising 83 Officers in the Grade B General Cadre, 17 in the DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research) Cadre, and 20 in the DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management) Cadre.

Candidates can also get their admit cards through these direct links: