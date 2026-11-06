Rajasthan SET results 2026 declared at uok.ac.in; download merit list pdf here

Jaipur: The University of Kota has declared the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) result 2026 today, November 6. It has activated the Rajasthan SET results 2026 link on the official portal at uok.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan SET examination held on September 13 can access their results with valid login credentials. One must use their S code and roll number to check the RSET results.

According to the official sources, a total of 1,77,901 candidates registered for the exam of which 1,39383 candidates appeared. A total of 9,191 candidates have qualified in the examination. The overall pass percentage is 6.59 per cent.