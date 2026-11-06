Rajasthan SET results 2026 declared at uok.ac.in; download merit list pdf here

Jaipur: The University of Kota has declared the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) result 2026 today, November 6. It has activated the Rajasthan SET results 2026 link on the official portal at uok.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the Rajasthan SET examination held on September 13 can access their results with valid login credentials. One must use their S code and roll number to check the RSET results.
According to the official sources, a total of 1,77,901 candidates registered for the exam of which 1,39383 candidates appeared. A total of 9,191 candidates have qualified in the examination. The overall pass percentage is 6.59 per cent.
How to check Rajasthan SET results 2026?
Step 1: Open the official website of UoK at uok.ac.in
Step 2: Find the link "SET Examination 2026 — Final Answer Key and Result"
Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the Rajasthan SET results 2026 page
Step 4: Select the merit list pdf
Step 5: Check the RSET results using the S code and roll number
Step 6: Download Rajatshan SET merit list pdf
Step 7: Keep the hard copy of results for future need
Rajasthan SET merit list 2026 pdf
Candidates can check the merit list PDF to find their roll numbers. One can find the result statistics and other important details.
The qualifying candidates may download E-Certificate and Scorecard of the test after two weeks through SSO ID login. Candidates must note that on qualifying the SET-2026 Exam, no document/certificate is required by SET-2026 office, University of Kota, Kota.