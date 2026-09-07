Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2026 (OUT) Live Updates: Download link activated, paper 1 practice questions

University of Kota has activated the Rajasthan SET Admit Card 2026 today, September 7, as the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13. With just five days left for the exam, the candidates can now plan theire travel accordingly. UoK has released two methods to download thye admit card, and the same has been explained below. The Paper 1 practice questions are being provided here to help applicants with last-minute preparation.
Method 1: Download Admit Card through Recruitment Portal
Visit the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal: recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
Click on the "Admit Card" option.
Click on the "Get Admit Card" option available for SET-2026 Recruitment.
Select Exam Type: Pre.
Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth (DOB), and CAPTCHA.
Click on the "Get Admit Card" button to download your admit card.
Method 2: Download Admit Card through SSO ID
Login to your Rajasthan SSO ID: sso.rajasthan.gov.in/signin
Click on the "Recruitment Portal" option.
Click on the "Get Admit Card" option.
The Get Admit Card screen will display the recruitments for which you have filled the application form.
Select the relevant SET-2026 Recruitment and download your admit card.
Exam date: September 13, 2026
Admit card date: September 7, 2026
Official website: uok.ac.in or SSO Rajasthan Portal
Details required to download: SSOID/ Username and Password
Exam timings: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Total papers: Paper 1 (General for all candidates) and Paper 2 (Subject-Specific)
Total Marks: 300
Is there negative marking: No
Is UGC NET & Rajasthan SET syllabus the same: Yes. There is no change in the syllabus
The admit card will have the name and address of the exam centre. According to the University of Kota's candidate instructions, applicants must carry their admit card along with the original Aadhaar card on the examination day. Candidates should follow the latest instructions printed on the admit card and issued by UoK.
The mode of exam is offline, and the answers have to be marked on an OMR sheet.
Keep checking the live thread below to access the practice questions, syllabus, important topics and exam tips.
Disclaimer: These editorial practice questions are based on the broad Paper 1 areas candidates are expected to prepare. They are intended for revision and should not be treated as questions from the actual Rajasthan SET 2026 paper.
A. Identify existing knowledge and research gaps
B. Eliminate the need for methodology
C. Guarantee publication
D. Avoid citing sources
Answer: A
Explanation: Reviewing prior research establishes what is already known, reveals gaps and helps position the new study
A. Dependent variable
B. Independent variable
C. Extraneous result
D. Sampling error
Answer: B
Explanation: The independent variable is manipulated to examine its effect on the dependent variable.
The admit card download link is working on both Recruitment and SSO Rajasthan portal. There are no server issues, and the candidates can download the same by following the process mentioned on this page.
A. Provide a testable proposition
B. Replace data collection
C. Guarantee the research outcome
D. Avoid reviewing literature
Answer: A
Explanation: A hypothesis states a proposition that can be empirically tested using appropriate evidence.
University of Kota has activated the link to download admit card on two portals viz., recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in
A. Differentiated instruction
B. Uniform instruction
C. Norm-referenced grading
D. Administrative supervision
Answer: A
Explanation: Differentiated instruction adapts content, process or learning activities to accommodate differences among learners
The following documents are required on the exam day -
Printout of admit card
Aadhaar Card (Original)**
1 Passporst Size Photograph (same as the one printed on admit card)
According to the University of Kota's candidate instructions, candidates must carry their admit card along with their original Aadhaar card on the examination day. Both documents are mandatory for entry.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 13 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The reporting at the exam centre begins at 9:30 AM, and the candidates will be allowed into the exam hall from 10:00 AM onwards. Thumb impression and signature of candidates shall be taken inside the exam hall.
A. Unclear terminology
B. Feedback from learners
C. Ignoring learner responses
D. Using only one communication channel
Answer: B
Explanation: Feedback helps the teacher determine whether the message has been understood and allows clarification when needed.
A. Consistency of measurement
B. Difficulty level
C. Visual appearance
D. Number of questions
Answer: A
Explanation: A reliable assessment produces reasonably consistent results under comparable conditions.
An official update on Rajasthan SET admit card is still awaited, and the applicants are eargely waiting to download the same. Till the admit card is released, you can check the Paper 1 practice questions through this live thread.
A. Sole source of knowledge
B. Facilitator of learning
C. Controller of all discussion
D. Passive observer with no instructional role
Answer: B
Explanation: Constructivist teaching positions the teacher as a facilitator who designs experiences that help learners construct understanding.
A. Memorising definitions only
B. Asking learners to compare, evaluate and justify alternatives
C. Copying notes verbatim
D. Repeating the same example
Answer: B
Explanation: Comparison, evaluation and justification require analysis and evaluation rather than simple recall.
A. Identify learning difficulties and their causes
B. Award final grades
C. Select students for admission
D. Publish institutional rankings
Answer: A
Explanation: Diagnostic assessment helps identify learners' strengths, weaknesses and specific difficulties so instruction can be adapted.
A. Recall a definition
B. Solve an equation
C. Demonstrate respect for diverse viewpoints
D. Identify parts of a microscope
Answer: C
Explanation: The affective domain deals with attitudes, values, interests and dispositions.
A. Meaningful learning
B. Mechanical punishment
C. Summative certification
D. Administrative control
Answer: A
Explanation: Connecting new knowledge with prior knowledge helps learners integrate the new concept into an existing cognitive framework.
The University of Kota has not announced an official Rajasthan SET 2026 admit-card release date. With the examination scheduled for September 13, candidates should regularly check the official portal for the activation of the download link.
A. Dictation
B. Lecture-only instruction
C. Problem-based learning
D. One-way demonstration
Answer: C
Explanation: Problem-based learning requires learners to actively investigate problems, apply concepts and construct solutions
A. Certify learning at the end of a course
B. Provide feedback during the learning process
C. Rank students nationally
D. Determine institutional accreditation
Answer: B
Explanation: Formative assessment is conducted during instruction so that feedback can be used to improve teaching and learning before the course or unit is completed.
University of Kota has not yet activated the admit card download link. If the admit card is released, the download link will be provided here as well apart from the official website