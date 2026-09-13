Rajasthan SET 2026 Result: When can candidates expect the scorecard? Here’s what the previous cycle shows

The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 was conducted by the University of Kota (UOK) on September 13, 2026, and candidates are already looking ahead to the next major milestone — the declaration of the result.
At present, however, UOK has not announced an official result date for Rajasthan SET 2026. The university's dedicated SET 2026 page currently carries the examination notification, revised notification, candidate instructions and admit card information, but no confirmed result schedule has been published.
The result is expected to follow the release of the provisional answer key and the subsequent objection process. The university has not specified how much time it will require for evaluating objections and preparing the final result.
This means candidates should be cautious about unofficial websites claiming a fixed Rajasthan SET 2026 result date.
The previous completed Rajasthan SET cycle (2023) can provide some historical context, although it cannot be treated as a fixed schedule for 2026.
In Rajasthan SET 2023, the examination was conducted on March 26, while the provisional answer key was released on March 29, just three days later. The result was subsequently made available on May 18, 2023.
That means there was a gap of about 53 days between the examination and the result in the 2023 cycle.
If a similar duration were followed in 2026, the result could potentially arrive around early November. However, this is only a historical comparison and not an official prediction by the University of Kota.