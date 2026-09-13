Rajasthan SET 2026 Result: When can candidates expect the scorecard? Here’s what the previous cycle shows

What could the timeline look like?

The previous completed Rajasthan SET cycle (2023) can provide some historical context, although it cannot be treated as a fixed schedule for 2026.

In Rajasthan SET 2023, the examination was conducted on March 26, while the provisional answer key was released on March 29, just three days later. The result was subsequently made available on May 18, 2023.

That means there was a gap of about 53 days between the examination and the result in the 2023 cycle.

If a similar duration were followed in 2026, the result could potentially arrive around early November. However, this is only a historical comparison and not an official prediction by the University of Kota.