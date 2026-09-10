Rajasthan SET 2026: Important exam day instructions released; check entry time, dress code and OMR rules

The University of Kota has released the important instructions for candidates appearing for the Rajasthan SET 2026. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 13, 2026, across seven divisional headquarters in Rajasthan.
According to the instructions, the SET 2026 examination will be held from 11 am to 2 pm. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination centre between 9 am and 10 am, and entry will be completely prohibited after 10 am.
The university has advised candidates to visit their examination centre at least one day before the examination to familiarise themselves with the location and avoid difficulties on exam day. The QR code printed on the admit card is only indicative of the examination centre and should not be treated as the sole means of locating it.
Candidates must carry the following items to the examination centre:
Colour photocopy of the admit card, including pages 1 to 3
Original photo identity proof — Aadhaar Card only
One colour passport-size photograph, the same photograph used during the application process
The university has also specified a dress code. Candidates should wear half-sleeve/light-coloured clothing and footwear such as low-heeled slippers or sandals. Candidates wearing traditional, cultural or religious attire have been advised to reach the centre at least one hour before reporting time to facilitate security checks.
The examination authority has specifically instructed candidates to use only the black or blue ballpoint pen they bring with them for marking answers on the OMR sheet. Whitener or blade must not be used on the OMR sheet.
Before starting the examination, candidates must carefully check all pages of the question paper booklet after breaking its seal. They should ensure that no page is blank, torn or missing and that there is no repetition of any page.
The window for replacing a defective question paper booklet or OMR sheet will be available from 10:55 am to 11 am. Candidates must also carefully fill in their roll number, subject and question paper booklet code on the OMR sheet.
Reach the examination centre before 10 am
Preferably visit the centre a day before the examination
Carry the required admit card, original Aadhaar and photograph
Do not carry electronic devices or study material
Follow the prescribed dress code
Use only a black/blue ballpoint pen on the OMR sheet
Check the question paper booklet immediately after receiving it
Fill in roll number, subject and booklet code carefully
Candidates found using unfair means will face action as per rules