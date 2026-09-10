Rajasthan SET 2026: Important exam day instructions released; check entry time, dress code and OMR rules

OMR sheet instructions

The examination authority has specifically instructed candidates to use only the black or blue ballpoint pen they bring with them for marking answers on the OMR sheet. Whitener or blade must not be used on the OMR sheet.

Before starting the examination, candidates must carefully check all pages of the question paper booklet after breaking its seal. They should ensure that no page is blank, torn or missing and that there is no repetition of any page.

The window for replacing a defective question paper booklet or OMR sheet will be available from 10:55 am to 11 am. Candidates must also carefully fill in their roll number, subject and question paper booklet code on the OMR sheet.