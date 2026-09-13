Rajasthan SET 2026 Answer Key: When can candidates expect it? Here’s what the 2023 timeline shows

The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 has been conducted by the University of Kota (UOK) on September 13, 2026. Candidates who have attended the exam are now turning their attention to the next important stage — the release of the provisional answer key.
However, the University of Kota has not yet announced a specific date for the Rajasthan SET 2026 answer key. The official SET 2026 page currently provides admit-card instructions and links to the notification and other examination-related documents, but does not mention an answer key release schedule.
The previous completed Rajasthan SET cycle provides a useful reference. The Rajasthan SET 2023 examination was held on March 26, 2023, after the original examination date was revised.
The provisional answer key was released on March 29, 2023, just three days after the examination. Contemporary reports from the time confirmed that Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), which conducted the 2023 examination, uploaded subject-wise provisional answer keys on March 29.
The final result took considerably longer. The official GGTU result document states that candidates could download their scorecards from May 18, 2023.
This means the 2023 cycle followed this broad timeline:
The answer key was released 3 days after the exam
The result was released 53 days after the exam
It is possible, but there is no official confirmation yet.
If UOK follows a turnaround similar to the previous completed cycle, candidates could potentially see the provisional answer key within a few days of the September 13 examination. However, the 2023 timeline was managed by GGTU, while Rajasthan SET 2026 is being conducted by the University of Kota, so the earlier schedule should be treated only as a historical reference, not as an expected official timeline.
The university's current SET 2026 page confirms that admit cards are available through the Rajasthan Recruitment Portal and SSO ID.
Candidates should wait for an official announcement from the University of Kota before treating any particular date as confirmed.