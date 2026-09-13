Rajasthan SET 2026 Answer Key: When can candidates expect it? Here’s what the 2023 timeline shows

The Rajasthan State Eligibility Test (SET) 2026 has been conducted by the University of Kota (UOK) on September 13, 2026. Candidates who have attended the exam are now turning their attention to the next important stage — the release of the provisional answer key.

However, the University of Kota has not yet announced a specific date for the Rajasthan SET 2026 answer key. The official SET 2026 page currently provides admit-card instructions and links to the notification and other examination-related documents, but does not mention an answer key release schedule.