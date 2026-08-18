Rajasthan NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 Today: What candidates should check before choice filling

Merit list out? Don't just check your name

Candidates should carefully verify their name, NEET details, category, domicile-related information, and other particulars. The counselling board has specifically advised candidates to ensure that the information submitted during registration is accurate. The bulletin also says that corrections or modifications will generally not be entertained unless specifically notified.

The bigger deadline comes on August 20, when the revised merit list is scheduled to be published after verification. This means candidates in the verification categories should pay close attention to the August 19 process.

With Round 1 allotment scheduled for August 22, the provisional merit list is effectively the starting point for the final stretch of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling. Candidates should rely only on the official counselling website for merit-list, seat-matrix and allotment updates.