Rajasthan NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 Today: What candidates should check before choice filling

The Rajasthan NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 is set to be released today, August 18, by the NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board, Rajasthan. The list will link the recently completed registration process to the next stage of Round 1 counselling for MBBS and BDS seats. The official information bulletin states that registration does not guarantee a seat; allotment will depend on state merit, eligibility, applicable admission rules and candidates' choices.
According to the counselling schedule, the provisional merit list will be published along with the list of PwBD/PwD, Defence/Para-Military and NRI candidates requiring verification. Candidates should therefore not treat the merit list merely as a rank status sheet. It is also the stage at which they can identify whether the details considered for counselling are correct.
Provisional merit list: August 18
Defence/Para-Military/NRI certificate verification: August 19
Final merit list: August 20
Choice filling and security deposit: August 14 to 20
Round 1 seat allotment result: August 22
Official website of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: ug.neetrajasthan.com/home
Candidates should carefully verify their name, NEET details, category, domicile-related information, and other particulars. The counselling board has specifically advised candidates to ensure that the information submitted during registration is accurate. The bulletin also says that corrections or modifications will generally not be entertained unless specifically notified.
The bigger deadline comes on August 20, when the revised merit list is scheduled to be published after verification. This means candidates in the verification categories should pay close attention to the August 19 process.
With Round 1 allotment scheduled for August 22, the provisional merit list is effectively the starting point for the final stretch of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling. Candidates should rely only on the official counselling website for merit-list, seat-matrix and allotment updates.