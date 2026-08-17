Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Closing Today: Merit List on August 18

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 registration for admission to MBBS and BDS courses closes today, August 17, at 4 PM. Candidates seeking admission through the state counselling process must complete both Part 1 and Part 2 of the online application by the deadline.
According to the Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Admission/Counselling Board’s schedule, candidates can deposit the registration fee until 4:00 PM today. At the same time, the deadline for submitting both parts of the application form is 8:00 PM. Counselling is being conducted for government, government-society, RUHS, ESIC, and private medical and dental colleges in Rajasthan.
The provisional merit list is scheduled to be published on August 18, along with the list of PwBD/PwD, Defence/Para-Military and NRI candidates requiring verification. Defence, Para-Military and NRI candidates will have to appear for certificate verification on August 19 at SMS Medical College, Jaipur. A revised provisional merit list is scheduled for August 20. The Round 1 allotment result is scheduled for release on August 22.
Candidates should note that the application fee is Rs 2,500, while Rajasthan domicile candidates belonging to SC, ST and ST-STA categories have to pay Rs 1,500, plus applicable transaction charges.
Candidates are advised to verify all details carefully before final submission, as the counselling board states that corrections or modifications will generally not be entertained unless specifically notified.