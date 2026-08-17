Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Closing Today: Merit List on August 18

The provisional merit list is scheduled to be published on August 18, along with the list of PwBD/PwD, Defence/Para-Military and NRI candidates requiring verification. Defence, Para-Military and NRI candidates will have to appear for certificate verification on August 19 at SMS Medical College, Jaipur. A revised provisional merit list is scheduled for August 20. The Round 1 allotment result is scheduled for release on August 22.