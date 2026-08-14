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Rajasthan NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Begins Shortly: Check schedule, security deposit and key dates

Rajasthan NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 begins on August 14 for MBBS and BDS admissions. Check the choice-filling deadline, seat allotment date, security deposit and key counselling dates
Rajasthan NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Begins Shortly
Rajasthan NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Begins ShortlyRepresentative official website image of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2026
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Jaipur: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling is set to begin today, August 14, for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. The counselling board has notified that candidates can fill, save and modify their college and course preferences through the official Rajasthan NEET UG counselling portal.

According to the official notification dated August 10, the choice-filling window will remain open from August 14 to August 20, 2026. Choices will be automatically locked at 11:55 PM on August 20. Candidates who have already entered their choices can also edit them before the auto-locking deadline.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important dates

  • Choice filling begins: August 14, 2026

  • Choice filling ends: August 20, 2026, up to 6 PM

  • Auto-locking of choices: August 20 at 11:55 PM

  • Round 1 seat allotment result: August 22, 2026

  • Allotment letter printing: August 23–27

  • Tuition fee payment: August 23–27, up to 3:30 PM on August 27

  • Reporting at allotted college: August 23–27

  • Academic session begins: September 8, 2026

Candidates must also deposit the applicable security amount while participating in choice filling. The notification specifies deposits ranging from Rs 10,000 for BDS seats to Rs 5 lakh for certain MBBS categories, depending on the seat type and college selected. Candidates are advised to carefully arrange their preferences before submitting them, as the choices will be auto-locked after the deadline.

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