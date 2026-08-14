Rajasthan NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Begins Shortly: Check schedule, security deposit and key dates

Jaipur: Rajasthan NEET UG Medical and Dental Counselling 2026 Round 1 choice filling is set to begin today, August 14, for candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state. The counselling board has notified that candidates can fill, save and modify their college and course preferences through the official Rajasthan NEET UG counselling portal.
According to the official notification dated August 10, the choice-filling window will remain open from August 14 to August 20, 2026. Choices will be automatically locked at 11:55 PM on August 20. Candidates who have already entered their choices can also edit them before the auto-locking deadline.
Choice filling begins: August 14, 2026
Choice filling ends: August 20, 2026, up to 6 PM
Auto-locking of choices: August 20 at 11:55 PM
Round 1 seat allotment result: August 22, 2026
Allotment letter printing: August 23–27
Tuition fee payment: August 23–27, up to 3:30 PM on August 27
Reporting at allotted college: August 23–27
Academic session begins: September 8, 2026
Candidates must also deposit the applicable security amount while participating in choice filling. The notification specifies deposits ranging from Rs 10,000 for BDS seats to Rs 5 lakh for certain MBBS categories, depending on the seat type and college selected. Candidates are advised to carefully arrange their preferences before submitting them, as the choices will be auto-locked after the deadline.