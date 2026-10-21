Rajasthan JET Seat Allotment 2026: First allotment list releasing today at jetskrau2026.com

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026 first provisional seat allotment list is scheduled to be released today, October 21, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website, jetskrau2026.com, once the link is activated.

Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, is conducting the admission process for undergraduate courses in agriculture and allied sciences.

According to the revised counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round must accept their allotment and deposit the prescribed fee by October 23, 2026. Those seeking a higher-preference college or course can submit a request for upward assessment within the same deadline.