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Rajasthan JET Seat Allotment 2026: First allotment list releasing today at jetskrau2026.com

Rajasthan JET Seat Allotment 2026 first provisional list is scheduled for release today, October 21, at jetskrau2026.com. Candidates can check their allotted college and course online. The deadline for seat acceptance, fee payment and upward assessment is October 23.
Rajasthan JET Seat Allotment 2026
Rajasthan JET Seat Allotment 2026Representative official website image
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The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026 first provisional seat allotment list is scheduled to be released today, October 21, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website, jetskrau2026.com, once the link is activated.

Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, is conducting the admission process for undergraduate courses in agriculture and allied sciences.

According to the revised counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round must accept their allotment and deposit the prescribed fee by October 23, 2026. Those seeking a higher-preference college or course can submit a request for upward assessment within the same deadline.

Rajasthan JET Seat Allotment 2026: Important dates

  • Round 1 seat allotment: October 21, 2026

  • Seat acceptance, fee payment and upward assessment deadline: October 23, midnight

  • Round 2 allotment list: October 28

  • Round 2 acceptance and upward assessment deadline: October 30, midnight

  • Round 3 allotment list: November 2

  • Round 3 acceptance and fee payment deadline: November 4, midnight

  • Reporting at allotted colleges: November 5–6, until 5 PM

How to check Rajasthan JET 1st Seat Allotment List 2026?

  1. Visit jetskrau2026.com.

  2. Open the JET 2026 counselling section.

  3. Select the first provisional allotment list link.

  4. Log in using the required credentials, if prompted.

  5. Check the allotted college and course.

  6. Download the allotment details for future reference.

What should candidates do after allotment?

Candidates satisfied with their allotment should complete the online acceptance and fee payment process before the deadline.

Those interested in upward assessment should follow the instructions provided in the counselling portal.

The JET admission process covers courses including BSc (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries Science and BTech programmes in Dairy Technology and Food Technology.

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for allotment updates and further admission instructions.

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