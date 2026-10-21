Rajasthan JET Seat Allotment 2026: First allotment list releasing today at jetskrau2026.com

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026 first provisional seat allotment list is scheduled to be released today, October 21, 2026. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official website, jetskrau2026.com, once the link is activated.
Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, is conducting the admission process for undergraduate courses in agriculture and allied sciences.
According to the revised counselling schedule, candidates allotted seats in the first round must accept their allotment and deposit the prescribed fee by October 23, 2026. Those seeking a higher-preference college or course can submit a request for upward assessment within the same deadline.
Round 1 seat allotment: October 21, 2026
Seat acceptance, fee payment and upward assessment deadline: October 23, midnight
Round 2 allotment list: October 28
Round 2 acceptance and upward assessment deadline: October 30, midnight
Round 3 allotment list: November 2
Round 3 acceptance and fee payment deadline: November 4, midnight
Reporting at allotted colleges: November 5–6, until 5 PM
Visit jetskrau2026.com.
Open the JET 2026 counselling section.
Select the first provisional allotment list link.
Log in using the required credentials, if prompted.
Check the allotted college and course.
Download the allotment details for future reference.
Candidates satisfied with their allotment should complete the online acceptance and fee payment process before the deadline.
Those interested in upward assessment should follow the instructions provided in the counselling portal.
The JET admission process covers courses including BSc (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries Science and BTech programmes in Dairy Technology and Food Technology.
Candidates should regularly visit the official website for allotment updates and further admission instructions.