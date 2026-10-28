Rajasthan JET 2nd Allotment List 2026 Releasing Today at jetskrau2026.com; Check next steps

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026 second provisional seat allotment list is scheduled to be released today, October 28, 2026, for admission to undergraduate agriculture and allied science programmes.
According to the revised counselling schedule issued by Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, candidates who participated in the main online counselling process can check their allotment status through the official website, jetskrau2026.com.
The second allotment follows the first provisional list published on October 21.
Second provisional allotment list: October 28, 2026
Last date for seat acceptance, fee payment or upward assessment request: October 30, 2026, midnight
Third provisional allotment list: November 2, 2026
Last date for accepting third allotment and fee payment: November 4, 2026, midnight
Reporting at allotted colleges: November 5–6, 2026, up to 5 pm
Candidates can follow these steps once the allotment list is published:
Visit the official website at jetskrau2026.com.
Open the JET 2026 counselling or seat allotment section.
Access the second provisional allotment result.
Enter the required login credentials, if prompted.
Check the allotted college and course details.
Follow the instructions for accepting the allotment or requesting upward assessment.
Candidates receiving a seat in the second round must complete the applicable online formalities before October 30.
Those seeking an upgrade to a higher-preference option can submit an upward assessment request according to the counselling rules.
The revised schedule states that the third provisional allotment list will be displayed on November 2, followed by college reporting on November 5 and 6.
Rajasthan JET is conducted for admission to undergraduate programmes including Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Fisheries Science, Dairy Technology and Food Technology.
Candidates should regularly check the official website for allotment updates and any changes to the counselling schedule.