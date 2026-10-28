Rajasthan JET 2nd Allotment List 2026 Releasing Today at jetskrau2026.com; Check next steps

The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2026 second provisional seat allotment list is scheduled to be released today, October 28, 2026, for admission to undergraduate agriculture and allied science programmes.

According to the revised counselling schedule issued by Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, candidates who participated in the main online counselling process can check their allotment status through the official website, jetskrau2026.com.

The second allotment follows the first provisional list published on October 21.