The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is scheduled to release the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Admit Card 2026 today, November 26, for the Common Eligibility Test to be held from December 1 to 3, 2026.
According to the Board's official notification, candidates can access their provisional e-admit cards through their Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) accounts or the state recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Board has not specified an exact time for activating the admit card download facility.
Candidates have been able to check their allotted examination districts since November 21. However, the admit card will provide the details required to appear for the examination.
RSSB has clarified that admit cards will not be sent to candidates separately.
The Senior Secondary Level examination will be conducted over three days, with two shifts scheduled each day.
December 1: 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 3 PM to 5.30 PM
December 2: 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 3 PM to 5.30 PM
December 3: 10 AM to 12.30 PM and 3 PM to 5.30 PM
Candidates must report to their examination centres two hours before the commencement of their respective shifts.
The examination centre gates will close one hour before the scheduled start of the test. No candidate will be permitted entry after the gate-closing deadline.
The Board has issued detailed instructions regarding identity verification, permissible clothing and items allowed inside examination centres.
Candidates must carry their provisional e-admit card, an original photo identification document, a recent colour photograph measuring 2.5 cm × 2.5 cm and a transparent blue ballpoint pen.
The Board has specified that Aadhaar will be used for identity verification, while other prescribed identification documents may be accepted in special circumstances.
Candidates will undergo frisking, biometric verification and facial recognition checks before entering their allotted examination halls.
The dress code restricts several accessories, including watches, jewellery, belts and clothing with large or metallic buttons. Candidates have also been advised not to wear jeans, although the notification provides for additional checks in exceptional cases.
Mobile phones, smartwatches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, bags and other prohibited items will not be allowed inside examination centres.
RSSB has also announced that candidates will not be permitted to take their question paper booklets after the examination.
However, they may retain the carbon copy of their OMR answer sheet.
The Board has stated that the question paper sets used across all shifts will be uploaded to its official website within 24 hours of the final examination.
Candidates are advised to review the instructions printed on their admit cards and visit rssb.rajasthan.gov.in for further examination-related announcements.