The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is scheduled to release the Rajasthan CET Senior Secondary Level Admit Card 2026 today, November 26, for the Common Eligibility Test to be held from December 1 to 3, 2026.

According to the Board's official notification, candidates can access their provisional e-admit cards through their Rajasthan Single Sign-On (SSO) accounts or the state recruitment portal at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Board has not specified an exact time for activating the admit card download facility.

Candidates have been able to check their allotted examination districts since November 21. However, the admit card will provide the details required to appear for the examination.

RSSB has clarified that admit cards will not be sent to candidates separately.