Punjab BEd Round 1 Cutoff 2026: Science, Commerce see strong competition; Scores stretch from 22 percent to 81.33 percent

The Punjab B.Ed Round 1 counselling allotment list 2026 has brought the first clear picture of how scores are translating into college and subject allocations. The data, released for the first counselling on September 1, shows that there is no single statewide cutoff for BEd admissions. Instead, the effective cutoff varies significantly depending on the college, major subject combination and category.

The official Joint B.Ed Admissions Punjab portal says seats are allocated on the basis of merit and the choices submitted by candidates. Candidates allotted seats in the first round are required to report to their respective colleges from September 2 to 5.

An analysis of the first-round candidate lists shows that entrance-test scores among allotted candidates range from 22% to 81.33%. The highest score identified in the list is 81.33% for Science at Government College of Education, Malerkotla. The allotment list records the candidate as being from the General category and receiving a General-category seat.

At the other end, a 22% score was sufficient for an SC-category Social Studies allocation at DAV College of Education, Abohar. This illustrates how sharply the admission score can vary across combinations.