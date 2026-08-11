Punjab BEd Result Date 2026 announcement soon at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org

As per the initial schedule, the Punjab BEd result 2026 was supposed to be released on August 12, but the release date has been postponed. Even the official answer key was released with a 2-day delay. The final answer key of the Punjab BEd exam 2026 is still awaited, and the result date will officially be announced only after the publication of the final key. If the final key is released on August 12, then there is a chance for the result announcement by this week. However, official dates are still awaited.