Punjab BEd Result Date 2026 announcement soon at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org

As per the initial schedule, the Punjab BEd result 2026 was supposed to be released on August 12, but the release date has been postponed. Even the official answer key was released with a 2-day delay. The final answer key of the Punjab BEd exam 2026 is still awaited, and the result date will officially be announced only after the publication of the final key. If the final key is released on August 12, then there is a chance for the result announcement by this week. However, official dates are still awaited.
Expected date 1: by August 14, 2026 (only if the final answer key is released by August 13)
Expected date 2: after August 16, 2026 (if the final answer key is not released by August 14)
Expected date 3 (if delayed further): by August 20, 2026
Punjabi University is yet to upload the list of objections received and responses on the provisional answer key. Once the list is uploaded, the exam authority will invite cross-objections from candidates (if any), and then the final answer shall be prepared. For filing cross-objections, the candidates have to pay Rs 500 per question.
As one important stage in the exam process is still pending, the Punjab BEd result 2026 announcement might take some more time. The exam authority will soon notify the further schedule, including the counselling process.
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