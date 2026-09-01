Punjab BEd First Merit List 2026 Out: Check seat allotment status

Punjabi University has released the first merit list for BEd admission, which contains the list of candidates considered for the first counselling. The first merit list is subject to document verification, and admission is confirmed only after the successful verification of documents by the colleges. Candidates who secured a seat in Punjabi University, Panjab University and Guru Nanak Dev University can confirm their admission on or before September 5, 2026.
List of candidates NOT considered for first round counselling
Note: The admission authority has cleared the mentioned remarks for the candidates who are not considered for the first phase. These candidates are now only eligible for the second round counselling.
Candidates will first have to click on the Login Link to check their exact college allotment status. Enter the Candidate ID (CID) and Password to log in, and your allotment status will be displayed on the screen. When reporting to the allotted college, carry the required academic certificates (original and xerox copies). You must also submit the Transfer Certificate (TC) from your previous institute.
Based on the total number of candidates confirmed for admission, the colleges will finalise the list of vacant seats (if any) on September 7. The candidates will be informed through the official website pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org regarding the vacant seats, and the official schedule for Round 2 counselling shall be released accordingly.
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