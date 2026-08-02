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Punjab BEd Exam 2026 Concluded: Check answer key and result date

Punjab BEd exam 2026 was conducted on August 2 and the official schedule for the declaration of answer key and results has been confirmed
Punjab BEd Exam 2026
Punjab BEd Exam 2026Pic: IANS
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Punjabi University, Patiala, the conducting body of the Punjab BEd entrance exam 2026, organised the entrance exam on August 2 in various test centres across the state. The official schedule for the answer key, results and counselling process has been confirmed. The answer key will be uploaded on the candidate portal after 5 PM on August 3.

Punjab BEd Exam 2026: Upcoming important dates

  • Release of answer key: August 3, 2026 (after 5 PM)

  • Last date to file objections: August 5, 2026 (till 5 PM)

  • Release of response to the Objections and inviting Cross-objection: August 7, 2026

  • Display of seat matrix: August 8, 2026

  • Declaration of results: August 12, 2026

  • Round 1 counselling starts: August 1 3 onwards

Note: The above schedule has been published on Page 20 of the official information brochure. The schedule is subject to change.

Unlike other entrance exams, the Punjab BEd exam has 2 layer objection window for the answer key. The cross-objection window will further filter out more relevant objections.

Punjab BEd Exam 2026 Minimum Pass Marks

Candidates who appeared for the exam must note that the minimum qualifying marks category-wise are as follows -

  • General and OBC categories: 37.5 marks out of 150

  • SC/ ST categories: 30 marks out of 150

Only those candidates scoring the minimum qualifying marks are eligible for the counselling process.

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