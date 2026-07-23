Punjab B.Ed Exam 2026 Admit Card releasing on July 24: Steps to download

Punjabi University Patiala will be conducted the Punjab B.Ed Exam 2026 this year, and the admit card download link for the same is scheduled to be activated on July 24. The date and time for the release of admit card have already been confirmed. Eligible aspirants who have not registered for the exam must note that the online registrations can be completed by 4 PM of July 24 with a late fee of Rs 2000.

The university will activate the admit card after 5 PM for all the registered candidates. However, a delay can be expected, and the admit card release might be pushed to late evening.

Steps to download Punjab B.Ed Exam 2026 Admit Card

The admit card download link will be available at pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org

Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the homepage

Enter the 'Candidate ID (CID)' and 'Password' to login

You will see a link to download the admit card on the screen

Check the details printed on admit card including the test centre details

Punjab B.Ed exam 2026 registration opened on June 20, and the eligible aspirants were allowed to fill the form till July 20. Those who have paid the exam fee but failed to submit the application form can complete the process by 4 PM of July 24, but a late fee of Rs 1500 is applicable.

The counselling process for B.Ed admission in Punjab shall begin from August 13 with choice filling. The seat allotment results will be released on August 25.