Punjab BEd Answer Key 2026 Download Link Activated

Punjab BEd Answer Key 2026 download link has been activated today, August 4, by the Punjabi University. The answer keys for Sets A, B, C, and D are now available in PDF format. The window to file objections will open on August 5 on the candidate portal. The candidates must upload a proper justification for the objection filed while filling the objection form. The last date to file the objections is August 7.
Punjabi University is yet to update the schedule for the revised answer key release and results announcement. As per the previous schedule, the result date was August 12. As the answer key was released with a delay of one day, the result date will be revised. There is a chance for the results announcement either before August 14 or August 16. However, no official date has been confirmed yet. Students are advised to keep checking for the official updates.
While checking the answer key, you have to cross-check the series code and then open the PDF. You will know the series code of your question paper from the first page. The questions in all sets of the question paper are similar, but the sequence or order of the questions changes.