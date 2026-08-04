Punjab BEd Answer Key 2026 delayed; revised dates soon

Punjabi University was supposed to release the Punjab BEd exam 2026 answer key on August 3, but there has been no further announcement. The answer key is still awaited, and the revised dates are yet to be announced. The official website says, 'For more updates, check the website regularly'. Even though the exact dates of the answer key were confirmed in the information brochure, the same have been removed from the homepage of the official website.
EdexLive team got in touch with the officials of the exam authority over the helpdesk number. As per the update we received, the Punjab BEd answer key 2026 is expected to be released either by August 4 or 5. The officials advised the candidates to keep checking for official updates.
Once the answer key is released, the window to file objections shall open. The date of result announcement is expected to be revised as well. The OMR sheets of candidates will be uploaded at the time of result announcement. The Round 1 counselling is expected to begin by the third week of August.
The minimum qualifying marks required to clear the exam are 37.5 for the General and OBC categories. On the other hand, SC/ ST category candidates are required to score 30 marks out of 150.