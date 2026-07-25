Punjab BEd Admit Card 2026 Link to be activated today after 5 PM

Punjab BEd admit card 2026 link will be activated today, July 25, as per the officil scheduled published on pbbed2026.learnpunjabi.org. The entrance exam for BEd colleges in Punjab will be conducted on August 2 from 10:30 AM to 1 PM. As the admit card is being released almost a week before the exam, the test takers can plan their travel accordingly.

The deadline to fill the application form with a late fee of Rs 2000 was provided till July 24. The university will activate the admit card on the candidate's login anytime after 5 PM today.

The applicants need to keep their 'Candidate ID' and 'Password' ready to download the admit card. In case you don't remember the login details, the same can be retrieved. A detailed step-by-step process has been provided below.

Steps to retrieve Candidate ID and Password

Here are the important steps to retrieve the login details -

Open the official login portal of the entrance exam

Click on the 'Forgot ID' option to retrieve the login ID

Enter the candidate name, father's name, mother's name, and date of birth details

Enter the security code displayed on the screen and click on the 'search candidate ID' button

In case you are looking to retrieve the login password, click on the 'forgot password' option

Enter the candidate ID and date of birth details

Click on the 'recover password via SMS' button

You will receive password details on your mobile

On the exam day, you must carry the important documents like the admit card and valid ID proof. The ID proof can be an Aadhaar card or voter ID, or a driving license.