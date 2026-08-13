PSTET Result 2026 Declared: Revised answer key uploaded

When will the next PSTET Exam be conducted?

The exam authority will soon decide when the next TET exam will be conducted, and an official schedule shall be notified accordingly. There is a possibility of releasing the PSTET 2026-27 notification by December or early January. However, no date has been confirmed yet. For the PSTET 2025 exam, the application form opened in February 2026. Therefore, there has been a year's delay in conducting the exam.

As the Supreme Court made TET qualification mandatory for in-service teachers, the exam authority might conduct the exam as soon as possible. log in

Meanwhile, the aspirants can start preparing for the next PSTET exam to score better. On the other hand, CTET September 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on September 6.