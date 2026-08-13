PSTET Result 2026 Declared: Revised answer key uploaded

PSTET Result 2026 has been declared today, August 13. This is actually the 2025 TET exam conducted by the exam authority on March 15, 2026. The results of the exam were subjected to revision by the exam authority as a few candidates filled in the wrong roll numbers and reported for corrections. The objections have been verified, and the revised results are now uploaded on the official website pstet2025.org.
Direct link to check PSTET Result
The candidates need to keep their 'Registered Mobile Number' and 'Password' ready to login and check the result. The revised final answer key has been released as well. Students can now check their scores and qualifying status.
The exam authority will soon decide when the next TET exam will be conducted, and an official schedule shall be notified accordingly. There is a possibility of releasing the PSTET 2026-27 notification by December or early January. However, no date has been confirmed yet. For the PSTET 2025 exam, the application form opened in February 2026. Therefore, there has been a year's delay in conducting the exam.
As the Supreme Court made TET qualification mandatory for in-service teachers, the exam authority might conduct the exam as soon as possible. log in
Meanwhile, the aspirants can start preparing for the next PSTET exam to score better. On the other hand, CTET September 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on September 6.