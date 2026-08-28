Pondicherry University Result 2026: Check UG semester results at exam.pondiuni.edu.in; direct link here

Pondicherry University Result 2026: Pondicherry University has been releasing semester examination results for various undergraduate (UG) programmes through its official examination portal. Students who appeared for the university's examinations can check their results online by entering their Register Number or Roll Number and selecting the relevant year/semester.
The university's official result portal currently provides access to provisional results for courses for which the examination results have been declared.
Students can access their results through the official Pondicherry University Examination Results portal:
Direct link: Pondicherry University Result 2026 – Official Result Portal
The result page asks candidates to enter their Register/Roll Number and select the applicable Year/Semester before proceeding.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their semester results:
Visit the official Pondicherry University result website at exam.pondiuni.edu.in/results/.
Look for the Examination Results section.
Enter your Register Number or Roll Number in the space provided.
Select the appropriate Year/Semester from the dropdown menu.
Click on the 'Go' button.
Your Pondicherry University result will appear on the screen.
Check the marks and result status carefully.
Download and save a copy of the result for future reference.
The university's examination system covers results across multiple academic streams, including Arts and Science, Engineering, Management, Medical and other professional programmes.
The online result generally allows students to check their examination performance and subject-wise result details. Students should carefully verify their name, registration/roll number, programme, semester and marks after accessing the result.