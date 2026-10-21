PJTAU PG Admission 2026 Registration closes on October 22: Check fees, eligibility and application link

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Hyderabad, will close the online application and registration fee payment window for postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2026–27 on Thursday, October 22, at 5 PM.

Eligible candidates seeking admission to master's degree programmes can apply through the official portal, pg.pjtau.ac.in. The registration process began on October 3.

According to the university's information booklet, the admissions cover regular and special quota seats in M.Sc. (Agriculture), MBA (Agribusiness Management), M.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering) and M.Sc. (Community Science).