PJTAU PG Admission 2026 Registration closes on October 22: Check fees, eligibility and application link

Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU), Hyderabad, will close the online application and registration fee payment window for postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2026–27 on Thursday, October 22, at 5 PM.
Eligible candidates seeking admission to master's degree programmes can apply through the official portal, pg.pjtau.ac.in. The registration process began on October 3.
According to the university's information booklet, the admissions cover regular and special quota seats in M.Sc. (Agriculture), MBA (Agribusiness Management), M.Tech. (Agricultural Engineering) and M.Sc. (Community Science).
Last date for registration fee payment: October 22, 2026, by 5 PM
Application correction dates: October 24 and 25, 2026
Correction window timing: 10 AM to 5 PM
The correction facility is available only to candidates who have already submitted their applications.
The university has prescribed the following online registration fees:
General category: ₹3,000
SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹1,500
The prescribed additional fees, if applicable, must also be paid.
Applicants must hold a relevant four-year bachelor's degree from an eligible institution, as specified in the university's admission booklet.
Candidates generally require a minimum OGPA of 6.60 on a 10-point scale or 60 per cent marks. The corresponding requirement for SC/ST candidates is 5.60 OGPA or 50 per cent marks.
The university requires candidates to have qualified ICAR AIEEA (PG) 2026 for admission to master's degree programmes. However, appearing for ICAR AIEEA or GATE is not mandatory for applicants choosing M.Tech. in Digital Agriculture and Technology.
The upper age limit is 40 years as of December 31, 2026.
Visit pg.pjtau.ac.in.
Open the postgraduate admissions 2026–27 application link.
Read the information booklet and eligibility conditions.
Enter the required personal, academic and entrance examination details.
Upload the prescribed documents.
Pay the applicable registration fee online.
Submit the application and retain a copy for future reference.