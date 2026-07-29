PIL seeking CBI probe into DSC exam filed at AP High Court

AMARAVATI: Seeking a CBI probe into alleged large-scale irregularities and violations in Mega DSC-2025, YSRCP MLC Parvathareddy Chandrasekhar Reddy filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday.
Chandrasekhar Reddy stated that the entire Mega DSC-2025 recruitment process was a major systemic scam and that a CBI investigation was necessary into the alleged irregularities.
In his petition, he requested the High Court to direct the government to immediately seal and preserve all records, servers, answer sheets, login IDs, and files related to the recruitment process. He also sought directions to publish the complete merit list of candidates across districts, zones, and the State, along with category-wise roster details and marks.
The petitioner sought cancellation of the alleged illegal appointments made under the sports quota. He further requested the court to direct the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the DSC process and submit a report to the court until the disposal of the case. He also urged the court to order the seizure and preservation of all DSC-related records.
Chandrasekhar Reddy also requested the High Court to direct the government to submit the complete merit-cum-roster lists prepared under Rule 20 before the court in a sealed cover.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.