PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2026 Today: Link to be activated anytime soon

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research is expected to release the BSc Nursing and Post Basic Nursing entrance exam results 2026 today, August 10. The release date has been officially confirmed in the PGIMER information brochure, but it is mentioned as tentative. The release time of the result announcement has not been confirmed as well. The counselling process is scheduled to begin from August 13 onwards with the document verification.
Here are the important dates of PGIMER counselling 2026 for BSc Nursing and Post Basic Nursing courses -
Declaration of entrance result: August 10, 2026
Document verification for Post Basic Nursing: August 13, 2026 (9:00 AM)
Counselling for post basic nursing: August 14, 2026
Document verification for BSc Nursing: August 17, 2026
Counselling for BSc Nursing: August 18, 2026
The result link will be provided through the official website in PDF format. Candidates who feature in the result/ merit list PDF can participate in the document verification and counselling process. PGIMER offers 93 seats in 4-year BSc Nursing and 62 seats in post-basic BSc Nursing. Out of these seats, General category candidates have 47 seats in BSc Nursing and 22 seats in Post Basic Nursing.
The admission process is purely based on the marks/ rank scored in the entrance exam. The candidates will be called for counselling in the order of merit. Those who fail to attend counselling on the specified date will lose the admission chance, and the same shall be allocated to the next candidate in the merit order.