PFRDA Recruitment 2026: 30 Officer Grade A Posts Open; Check eligibility, salary and exam dates

30 vacancies across four streams

The recruitment has 25 posts in the General stream, while Research and Actuary have two posts each and Official Language (Rajbhasha) has one post.

The General stream has relatively broad eligibility: candidates can qualify with a master's degree or postgraduate diploma of at least two years' duration in any discipline, a law or engineering degree, or specified professional qualifications such as CA, CS, CMA or CFA.

For Research, PFRDA has prescribed specialised postgraduate qualifications in areas including economics, finance, statistics, data science, artificial intelligence and related disciplines. Actuary applicants need a graduation degree along with a pass or exemption in all seven Core Principles subjects of the Institute of Actuaries of India examination. The Rajbhasha post has specific postgraduate-level Hindi/English or related language qualifications.