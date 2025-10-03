Paper leak scandal deepens in Uttarakhand as UKSSSC postpones another exam amidst CBI row

In the ongoing Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) paper leak scandal, the commission has abruptly announced the postponement of the examination scheduled for October 5.

This decision comes despite Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami having assured protesting students at their sit-in site that a recommendation for a CBI probe into the leak would be made. The postponement, cited as a precautionary measure, has also cast doubt on whether examinations scheduled for October 12 will proceed as planned.

Just a day earlier, the UKSSSC had claimed full transparency in its preparations for the upcoming test. However, on Wednesday evening, the commission suddenly halted the October 5 examination, citing incomplete preparations and candidate demands, reported Narendra Sethi of The New Indian Express.

The UKSSSC, already under pressure from demands for SIT and CBI investigations into the graduate-level examination paper leak, emphasised its commitment to conducting future tests efficiently. Preparations had been underway, with reviews conducted in a board meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.

UKSSSC Chairman G.S. Martolia had previously confirmed that preparations were complete, instructing candidates to arrive two hours early for the test. Yet, the sudden postponement left many bewildered.

Dr Shiv Kumar Barnwal, Secretary of the Commission, later clarified the move: “This examination has been postponed based on suggestions and feedback from the candidates, and to further solidify preparations at the commission’s level.” He added that clarity regarding the October 12 exams would be provided later, added TNIE.