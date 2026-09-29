Panjab University PhD Entrance Exam 2026 Answer Key Today: Check objection window and result date details

Panjab University, Chandigarh is scheduled to upload the PhD Entrance Test 2026 answer key today, September 29, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the provisional answer key through the official PhD admission portal, phdadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

The university's revised schedule specifies September 29 as the date for uploading the answer key and inviting objections. Candidates will be required to submit objections through email to arcet@pu.ac.in.

The PhD Entrance Test 2026 was conducted on September 27, 2026. The examination was held at the Chandigarh centre.