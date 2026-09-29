Panjab University PhD Entrance Exam 2026 Answer Key Today: Check objection window and result date details

Panjab University, Chandigarh is scheduled to upload the PhD Entrance Test 2026 answer key today, September 29, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can check the provisional answer key through the official PhD admission portal, phdadmissions.puchd.ac.in.
The university's revised schedule specifies September 29 as the date for uploading the answer key and inviting objections. Candidates will be required to submit objections through email to arcet@pu.ac.in.
The PhD Entrance Test 2026 was conducted on September 27, 2026. The examination was held at the Chandigarh centre.
Candidates will have until October 1 to submit objections against the provisional answer key. Panjab University will subsequently upload its response to the objections and invite cross-objections on October 8. The last date for submitting cross-objections is October 10.
The university has scheduled the tentative declaration of the PhD Entrance Test 2026 result for November 30, 2026.
The result will be made available through the Panjab University results website, and candidates will be able to download it online. The university has specifically stated that no separate result cards will be issued to candidates.
Candidates can follow these steps after the answer key is uploaded:
Visit phdadmissions.puchd.ac.in.
Look for the PhD Entrance Test 2026 answer key link.
Open the relevant answer key/question paper.
Check the answers against their responses.
If there is an error, follow the university's prescribed procedure to submit an objection.
Send the objection to arcet@pu.ac.in within the specified deadline.
The Panjab University admission portal is the designated website for the PhD Entrance Test, while the university's examination noticeboard is also used for examination-related notices.
The answer-key process will proceed in stages. After objections are received by October 1, the university is scheduled to publish its response and invite cross-objections on October 8. Candidates will then have until October 10 to submit cross-objections.
The November 30 result date is tentative, so candidates should continue checking the official Panjab University websites for any changes to the schedule.