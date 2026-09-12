Panjab University PhD Admission 2026: Fee payment deadline nears; check important dates

Panjab University, Chandigarh, has entered the final phase of its PhD Admission 2026 application process, with several important deadlines lined up over the next two weeks. Candidates who have already generated their Login ID and Password are advised to complete the remaining application formalities without waiting until the last date.

According to the revised schedule issued by the university, the last date to deposit the PhD entrance test fee through online mode is September 13, 2026. Candidates must subsequently upload their photograph and signature and complete the remaining details in the application form by September 15, 2026.

Panjab University PhD Admission 2026 official website link