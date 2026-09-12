Panjab University PhD Admission 2026: Fee payment deadline nears; check important dates

Panjab University, Chandigarh, has entered the final phase of its PhD Admission 2026 application process, with several important deadlines lined up over the next two weeks. Candidates who have already generated their Login ID and Password are advised to complete the remaining application formalities without waiting until the last date.
According to the revised schedule issued by the university, the last date to deposit the PhD entrance test fee through online mode is September 13, 2026. Candidates must subsequently upload their photograph and signature and complete the remaining details in the application form by September 15, 2026.
The university's official PhD admission portal also cautions candidates that merely creating a Login ID or paying the examination fee does not constitute completion of the application. An incomplete form may lead to cancellation of candidature.
Candidates seeking a concession in the entrance test fee under the SC, ST, PwD or Panjab University Class B/C regular employee categories have an additional deadline. They must submit the required printout and supporting documents to the CET Cell by September 18, 2026, up to 4 pm.
The Panjab University PhD Entrance Test 2026 will be conducted on September 27, 2026, in Chandigarh. Paper I, an objective-type examination, will be held from 10 am to 11 am, followed by Paper II from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm for faculties other than UIAMS. The UIAMS Paper II is scheduled from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
The university has scheduled the answer key for September 29, with candidates allowed to submit objections by October 1. Cross-objections will subsequently be invited, with October 10 as the final date. The tentative date for declaration of the entrance test result is November 30, 2026.
The PhD entrance test covers Research Methodology and subject-specific content, while the prospectus provides faculty- and discipline-wise eligibility requirements and available PhD seats. Candidates should therefore check the revised prospectus carefully before proceeding with their applications.
Key upcoming dates at a glance
September 13: Online fee payment deadline
September 15: Application completion, photograph and signature upload deadline
September 18: Deadline for concession-related documents
September 22: Roll Number/centre details available online
September 24: Final form completion with Rs 500 late fee
September 27: PhD Entrance Test
September 29: Answer key and objection process begins
November 30: Tentative result date