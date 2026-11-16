One Study Plan, Three Physics Entrance Exams: Expert insights on CUET PG, GATE and IIT JAM Physics preparation

Physics graduates targeting CUET PG, IIT JAM and GATE can begin with one core study plan instead of preparing three separate ones. A comparison of the published syllabi demonstrates that CUET PG Physics and IIT JAM follow almost identical subject divisions. GATE covers much of the same foundation but extends into more advanced topics.
Preparation can begin with a topic map. Students should label every chapter as common to all three, common but treated at greater depth in GATE, or largely GATE-specific. This helps avoid revisiting the same material across different books while revealing gaps that a broad syllabus heading may conceal.
The first round should establish concepts and standard numerical methods. Calculus can be revised alongside mechanics; vector calculus can support electromagnetism; and differential equations can connect oscillations with quantum mechanics. A formula notebook is useful, but students should also work through derivations and numerical applications instead of relying on memorisation.
In the second round, GATE preparation needs a deliberate extension. Students comfortable with central-force motion can tackle Lagrangian and Hamiltonian mechanics. After solving simple Schrödinger-equation problems, they can move to perturbation theory and scattering. These topics require dedicated preparation beyond the common foundation.
Sai Sreeja, a Physics faculty member from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, says, “Treat the shared syllabus as the foundation, not the whole preparation. Finish common concepts first, then make a separate plan for GATE’s advanced topics and practise each examination’s questions independently.”
The final round should be exam-specific. Aspirants can solve previous-year papers separately, sit timed practice tests and maintain an error log distinguishing conceptual mistakes from calculation errors and time pressure. If a topic such as optics or thermodynamics remains weak, returning to the underlying concept is likely to help more than attempting another mock test.
A common foundation can save preparation time, but separate practice and targeted study will determine how well students are equipped for each examination.