The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has released the written examination schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 (this is the 2024 session exam only). The examinations will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026, in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based mode.
According to the official notice dated November 25, the examination will comprise three papers, with Paper III applicable exclusively to candidates appearing for the Station Officer (Fire Service) post.
Candidates can access the examination schedule on the commission's official website, ousssc.odisha.gov.in.
December 26, 2026 (Saturday)
Paper I – General English and Odia Language: 10 am to 11.30 am (90 minutes)
Paper II – General Studies: 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm (180 minutes)
December 27, 2026 (Sunday)
Paper III – Technical Paper (Station Officer – Fire Service only): 10 am to 1 pm (180 minutes)
The written examination will consist of objective-type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The marking scheme is as follows:
Correct answer: One mark
Incorrect answer: Negative marking of 0.25 marks
Unanswered question: No marks awarded or deducted
The commission has instructed candidates to carefully enter their roll number, question booklet number and other particulars on the OMR answer sheet. Incorrectly filled answer sheets will not be evaluated.
The commission has stated that the admit card download schedule will be notified separately. Candidates must download and print their admit cards from the official website, as no printed admit cards will be dispatched by post.
Candidates must carry a hard copy of their admit card along with their original Aadhaar card to the examination centre. In the absence of an Aadhaar card, candidates can produce their original voter ID, driving licence, PAN card or passport.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the commission's website for updates regarding admit cards and any changes to the examination schedule.