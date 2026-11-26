The Odisha Uniformed Services Staff Selection Commission (OUSSSC) has released the written examination schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) 2024 (this is the 2024 session exam only). The examinations will be conducted on December 26 and 27, 2026, in Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based mode.

According to the official notice dated November 25, the examination will comprise three papers, with Paper III applicable exclusively to candidates appearing for the Station Officer (Fire Service) post.

Candidates can access the examination schedule on the commission's official website, ousssc.odisha.gov.in.