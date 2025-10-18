Odisha Plus II exam 2026: CHSE sets dates and mandates CCTV surveillance

The Annual Higher Secondary Examination (AHSE) or Plus II exam for 2026 is expected to take place between February 15 and 25. According to officials from the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), the final dates and detailed schedule will be announced by the end of November, based on the 2026 government calendar. The practical exams for AHSE-2026 are scheduled to be held from January 2 to January 15.

Mandatory CCTV surveillance

CHSE controller of examinations (CoE) Prasanta Kumar Parida announced that all higher secondary schools designated as examination centers for AHSE 2026 must have their CCTV surveillance systems operational by November 29. The CCTVs will record the examination process and enable live-streaming to the central monitoring unit at CHSE headquarters and the School and Mass Education (SME) department. “This apart, the school authorities will also ensure availability of internet connection with minimum 50 mbps speed to facilitate live streaming of exam process at the central monitoring units in the council office and SME department,” Parida stated.

Compliance and consequences

The CHSE has mandated that schools install CCTVs in examination rooms, strong rooms, and laboratories. Schools that fail to meet the surveillance requirements and other norms by the specified deadline will lose their designation as examination centers for both theory and practical exams, with appropriate action taken against them, according to the Council’s warning.

This year, the number of examination centers will increase, with approximately 90 new schools, each with over 50 final-year students, designated as exam centers. These new schools are also required to install CCTV systems without exception. The CHSE plans to review the infrastructure of these schools soon to ensure the smooth conduct of the 2026 annual examinations.