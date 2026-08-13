Odisha NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 to be released today

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the NEET UG provisional merit list 2026 today, August 13, at 4:00 PM. This merit list will be provisional and will be open for objections until 11:30 AM on August 14. The admission authority will review the objections and release a final merit list on August 14 at 5:00 PM. Only those candidates featured in the final merit list are eligible for choice filling and the seat allotment process.