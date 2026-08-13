Odisha NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 to be released today

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board will release the NEET UG provisional merit list 2026 today, August 13, at 4:00 PM. This merit list will be provisional and will be open for objections until 11:30 AM on August 14. The admission authority will review the objections and release a final merit list on August 14 at 5:00 PM. Only those candidates featured in the final merit list are eligible for choice filling and the seat allotment process.
The provisional merit list will be published on the official website ojee.nic.in/couselling-for-mbbs_bds_courses/
After opening the website, check the 'Candidate Activity' section or 'Public Notices' section
Usually, the merit status is published through the candidate login only
Enter your NEET application form number and password to login
Your merit status will be displayed on the screen
The merit status includes the candidate's name, father's name, category, NEET score and merit rank for admission
There is no need to download the merit status. Instead, you can take a screenshot of the same
The window to fill college preferences will open on the same candidate login portal on August 14 at 8:30 PM
If there are any changes in the admission schedule, OJEE shall notify the same through an official notice. As the choice filling process begins immediately after the final list, students can prepare a list of colleges so it becomes easy while filling the choices online. The 1st round seat allotment result will be released on August 19.
While the state-level MBBS counselling is still in the registration and merit list phase, MCC AIQ 15 per cent NEET UG counselling 2026 is in the seat allotment stage. The Round 1 allotments for AIQ will be released on August 17 (if there are no further changes in the schedule).