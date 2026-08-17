Odisha CPET Second Allotment List 2026 Today: Freeze, Float and Slide instructions

Freeze, Float and Slide Instructions

Important: Candidates must be careful while selecting the Float or Slide option because there will be no third round of selection. There is only a waitlisted candidates admission process, subject to the list of vacant seats displayed on August 20. Choose only the 'Freeze' option if you are sure about taking admission.

Freeze: If candidates are satisfied with the seat allotment, they can select the 'Freeze' option, pay the admission fees, and report to the allotted institute in person. The fee details will be displayed on the screen after selecting the freeze option.

Float: The Float option should be selected only if you are looking for a better course option within the same allotted institute. For example, if you got admission in MA Political Science, but are looking for MA Public Administration admission offered by the same university or college, the float option is valid to select. However, after selecting this option, you must pay the admission fee for the already allotted seat, but there is no requirement for physical reporting. If there is no better allotment in the next round

Slide: Slide option is applicable if you are looking for a better course and college allotment. If you select this option, you must pay the admission fees for the already allotted seat, but you can report physically only after seat allotment in subsequent rounds.