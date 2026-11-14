Odisha Board Class 10 exams 2027 from March 12; check exam timings and schedule

Bhubaneswar: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, has announced the dates for the Class 10 board examinations for 2027. The Odisha matric examinations will begin on March 12 and continue until March 27, according to a notification issued by the board.

The examinations will be conducted from 9 am to 11.30 am. However, students appearing for the Mathematics paper will get an additional 15 minutes, the notification stated.

The annual examinations for the State Open School Certificate and Sanskrit Madhyama will also be conducted alongside the regular Class 10 board examinations.

The announcement gives students an opportunity to plan their revision and preparation ahead of the board examinations. They should check the official BSE Odisha website for further updates, detailed subject-wise examination dates and other instructions.

Odisha Matric exams 2027: Important dates and timings

Exam commencement: March 12, 2027

Last date: March 27, 2027

Regular paper timings: 9 am to 11.30 am

Mathematics paper: Additional 15 minutes

Other examinations: State Open School Certificate and Sanskrit Madhyama

Students are advised to keep checking the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, website for the detailed timetable and any changes to the examination schedule. They should also follow the instructions issued by their respective schools regarding hall tickets and examination-day arrangements.