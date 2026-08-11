Odisha BEd First Selection Merit List 2026 OUT: Freeze and slide option available till August 14

SAMS has activated the Odisha BEd first selection merit list 2026 today, August 11. Candidates can check their allotment status by entering their barcode number, mobile number, and captcha code. The last date to complete the seat acceptance process is August 14. The selected candidates must choose the freeze or slide option to complete the admission formalities.
'Freeze' option is available for students who got an allotment. After selecting this option, fee payment needs to be done to download the seat intimation letter
Those who are not satisfied with the seat allotment and are looking for a better college allocation, 'Float' is the option that needs to be selected
The last date to choose the freeze or float option is 3:00 PM on August 14
The deadline to complete the reporting at the allotted college is 4:00 PM on August 14
Those who opted for the 'Float' option can wait for the second allotment list that will be released on August 20
While reporting to the allotted college, the candidates must carry all the relevant documents (original and xerox copies). It is important to download the fee payment acknowledgement as well. The mode of fee payment is online only.