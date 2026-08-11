Odisha BEd First Selection Merit List 2026 OUT: Freeze and slide option available till August 14

'Freeze' option is available for students who got an allotment. After selecting this option, fee payment needs to be done to download the seat intimation letter

Those who are not satisfied with the seat allotment and are looking for a better college allocation, 'Float' is the option that needs to be selected

The last date to choose the freeze or float option is 3:00 PM on August 14

The deadline to complete the reporting at the allotted college is 4:00 PM on August 14