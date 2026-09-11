NVS Class 9 Admission 2027: Navodaya opens the door to vacant seats; apply by September 30

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application process for admission to Class 9 for the 2027-28 academic session through the Class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test. The admission is being conducted against vacant seats likely to be available in participating Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

The official NVS registration portal is currently carrying the Class IX Lateral Entry application link and advises candidates to submit their forms before the deadline. The last date to register is September 30, 2026.