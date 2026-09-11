NVS Class 9 Admission 2027: Navodaya opens the door to vacant seats; apply by September 30

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has started the online application process for admission to Class 9 for the 2027-28 academic session through the Class IX Lateral Entry Selection Test. The admission is being conducted against vacant seats likely to be available in participating Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).
The official NVS registration portal is currently carrying the Class IX Lateral Entry application link and advises candidates to submit their forms before the deadline. The last date to register is September 30, 2026.
The selection test will be conducted on April 10, 2027, at the concerned JNV or another centre allotted by NVS.
The Class IX lateral entry route is not open to all Class 8 students. According to the prospectus, applicants must meet specific district, schooling and age requirements.
A candidate must:
Be a bonafide resident of the district where admission is sought
Be studying Class 8 during the 2026-27 academic session in a government or government-recognised school in the concerned district
Have the district of residence and district of Class 8 study as the same district for the JNV concerned
Be an Indian national studying Class 8 in India
Have been born between May 1, 2012 and July 31, 2014, both dates inclusive
Students who have already passed Class 8 in an earlier academic session, do not meet the age criteria, or are studying in a school outside the concerned district will not be eligible.
Unlike the main Class VI admission route, Class IX admission is conducted specifically to fill available vacant seats in JNVs. NVS has stated that admission will depend on seat availability in the concerned JNV and the applicable category or quota.
JNVs are co-educational, fully residential schools affiliated with CBSE. Education, including boarding, lodging, uniforms and textbooks, is provided free of cost. However, a Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi contribution is applicable to certain Class IX-XII students, with exemptions for categories including girls, SC/ST students, Divyang students and students from BPL families.
Candidates can apply online through the NVS Class IX registration portal. Applicants should keep a photograph and signatures of both the candidate and parent ready in JPG/JPEG format, with the prospectus specifying a file size of 10 KB to 100 KB.
The application requires details such as:
State and district of residence
District and school details for Class 8
Aadhaar details
APAAR ID/PEN
Address and other basic information
Candidate photograph
Candidate and parent signatures
Apply here
NVS Class IX Lateral Entry Registration Portal
The application is free of cost, and NVS says forms can be submitted using a desktop, laptop, mobile phone or tablet. Help desks are also available at JNVs to assist candidates and parents with registration.